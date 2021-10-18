Long time Cherokee County coach Johnnie Richey dies

RUSK — Johnnie Richey, 72, of Rusk passed away at his residence on Friday.
Richey served as a high school football coach for most of his career. He ended his coaching career as the head football caoch at Lon Morris College.
Richey also worked as an football coach at Jacksonville High School on head coach Spike Harlan's staff.
Coach Richey, who was know for his story telling, was a graduate of Rusk High School. He wenty on to earn two degrees from Stephen F. Austin State University.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Susan Richey, children Jonathan and Ramey Richey of Rusk, Terri and Derek Diaz de Leon of Dallas, three grandchildren and two brothers.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. On Wednesday, Oct 20 at Rusk First United Methodist Church under the direction of Wallace Thompson Funeral Home of Rusk. Pastor TJ Gableman will be officiating.
Visitation will be immediately follow the service at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.