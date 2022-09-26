Long time JHS coach departs to become AD at Dallas College Richland

Lynn Nabi has resigned as assistant athletic director/girls coordinator and head girls basketball coach, a position he has held for the past seven years, at Jacksonville High School.
He has been named as the new athletic director at Dallas College Richland, an NJCAA Division III school.
Friday was Nabi’s last day on the job in Jacksonville.
“It was a really good job offer (at Dallas College Richland) and my spouse just accepted a job (in the Metroplex), so I felt the timing was right,” Nabi said. “It will be good to get back to the Dallas area. I look forward to working with the athletes at Dallas College Richland and in helping them achieve their goals and potential.”
Prior to his time at Jacksonville High School, Nabi served as head women's basketball coach and athletic director at Jacksonville College from 2007-15.
Taking over as interim head girls basketball coach, according to Jacksonville athletic director Jason Holman, will be Sharae Schmitt, a Jacksonville High School graduate, who previously served as the team’s assistant coach.
“We wanted to do what was best for our student-athletes,” Holman said. “Coach Schmitt worked as Coach Nabi’s assistant and she is knowledgeable in the systems that have been established and knows the girls.”
“ It is an honor for me to be able to coach the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden basketball team, Schmitt said. “It means a great deal to me because I wore those colors! I am a former Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden who was part of a district championship basketball team that made it to the 2nd round of the playoffs my senior year of high school in 2009.”
“ This new opportunity for this position is a blessing and my heart is filled knowing that God had it in His plans for me to be able to experience such a great adventure! I am certainly overwhelmed with joy and I cannot wait to see what these young student-athletes can do this season! Go Maidens!!
Head softball coach Brittney Batten will be handling the game day duties Nabi performed at the Historic Tomato Bowl on an interim basis Holman said.
