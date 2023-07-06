Longhorns picked to finish in first place by Big XII media

Media members covering the Big XII Conference are bullish on the Texas Longhorns.
Texas garnered 41 first place nods and 886 points to come in first place in the 2023 Big XII Football Media Preseason Poll, which was released Thursday afternoon.
This was the first time since the conference went to a divisional format that the Longhorns were voted No. 1.
Kansas State, with 14 first place votes and 858 points was tabbed as the second place outfit, followed by Oklahoma (4, 758) and the Red Raiders from Texas Tech (4, 729).
TCU had three first place votes and 727 points to claim the fifth spot, with Baylor coming in sixth with 572 points.
The remaining first place vote went to Oklahoma State's Cowboys, who racked up 470 points, to finish in front of eighth place Central Florida (463).
Rounding out the top 10 were Kansas (461) and Iowa State (334).
Brigham Young was picked 11th, followed by Houston, Cincinnati and West Virginia.
Brigham Young, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston joined the circuit on July 1.
This will be Texas and Oklahoma's final season in the Big XII, as both are set to join the Southeastern Conference next summer.
