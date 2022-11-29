ARP - Arp High School assistant coach Winston Butler and his mother, Dorene Freeney, lost their home and all of their belongings in a house fire that occurred in the pre-dawn hours of Thanksgiving morning.
Butler and Freeney escaped the blaze without injury and in the past few days have been trying to get their lives back in order.
According to a media release from the Arp Independent School District, Butler and Feeeney are very grateful for the tremendous support that the Arp community has shown them over the past few days.
The brief stated that the citizens of Arp have helped by providing monetary donations, as well as gifts of food, clothing and general needs.
Former Arp athletic director and head football coach Dale Irwin, along with his wife, Tonya, have played a key role in helping Butler and his mom get back their feet.
Irwin helped establish drop off points at Arp State Bank and at the Arp ISD office and is picking up donations daily and delivering them to Butler and Freeney.
Butler has been an Arp Tiger from the start. Butler, a special education student, graduated from Arp High School in 2008.
He started working as manager of the Tiger football team in the sixth grade.
Following graduation, Coach Irwin offered Butler a job as an athletic department assistant.
"Coach Butler" has assisted in football, boys and girls basketball, softball and track and field at Arp.
The Arp ISD is asking for the East Texas community to continue to show generosity and to keep prayers for Butler and Freeney.
For those interested in donating clothing items, Butler wears a size 13 shoe, XXL tops and 38X36 pants. Freeney wears a size 8.5 shoe, an XL top and is a size 14/16.
Anyone interesting in making a monetary donation is asked to either Venmo funds to Coach Irwin (@dale-irwin) or by PayPal, @jdi33.
