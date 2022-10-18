Longview and Timpson are on again at the top of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 football polls, following a vote of select East Texas media members.
The Lobos, who are 7-0, garnered 13 of the 14 first place votes and 209 points in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll while Timpson was a unanimous selection as No. 1 in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll. The Bears (7-0), picked up 210 point.
Completing the top five in the large school poll were Carthage (8-0), who picked up one first place nod and 197 points, Gilmer (6-0) with 182 points and Texas High (6-1) with 168 points.
Kilgore (6-2), the No. 1 team in District 9-4A-I, checked in at No. 5, with 152 points.
Rusk, last week’s No. 15-ranked outfit dropped out of the top 15 following its 49-0 loss to Carthage.
Malakoff (7-1) moved up to No. 2 in the small school poll after Winnsboro, the No. 2 unit last week, was knocked off by Pottsboro, 35-34, last week.
In third place is Price-Carlisle (7-0) with 175 points, followed by Mount Vernon (7-1) with 164 points and Winnsboro (7-1) with 157.
Notable games this week are No. 8 Whitehouse at Hallsville, Marshall at No. 4 Texas High, No. 9 Lindale at No. 6 Chapel Hill, No. 14 Liberty-Eylau at No. 3 Gilmer, No. 2 Carthage at No. 15 Rusk, No. 13 Van at No. 12 Center, No. 2 Winnsboro at Pottsboro, Jefferson at No. 11 Atlanta and No. 8 West Rusk at Grand Saline.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Ashley Moore and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A
1-Longview (13) 209 7-0
2-Carthage (1) 197 8-0
3-Gilmer 182 6-0
4-Texas High 168 6-1
5-Kilgore 152 6-2
6-Chapel Hill 146 5-2
7-Pleasant Grove 124 5-2
8-Whitehouse 113 6-1
9-Sulphur Springs 99 6-1
10-Center 83 5-2
11-Lufkin 61 5-3
12-Lindale 49 4-4
13-Van 25 5-3
14-Liberty-Eylau 23 5-2
T15-Hallsville 21 5-3
T15-Tyler High 21 2-5
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS
1-Timpson (14) 210 7-0
2-Malakoff 193 7-1
3-Price-Carlisle 175 7-0
4-Mount Vernon 164 7-1
5-Winnsboro 157 7-1
6-Beckville 141 6-1
7-Daingerfield 114 5-2
8-West Rusk 102 5-2
T9-Corrigan-Camden 95 7-0
T9-Joaquin 95 6-1
11-Lovelady 68 6-0
12-Tatum 43 4-3
13-Cayuga 35 7-1
14-Grace Community 28 6-1
15-Edgewood 14 7-1
