Longview, Malakoff cream of the crop in #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll

A group of East Texas sportswriters went went the chalk in voting Longview as the top team in its #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 preseason poll (Class 6A, 5A,4A) and Malakoff as the No. 1 choice in the Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS ranks.
Longview returns a solid core of players off of last year's 11-1 team.
The Lobos garnered nine of the 14 first place votes and 209 points.
Carthage picked up the remaining five votes and tallied 192 points to come in second place.
The Bulldogs went 16-0 last year, winning the Class 4A, Division I state championship.
In third place is Pleasant Grove (174), followed by Lufkin (173) and Gilmer (136).
Four members of District 8-5A-II, which is home to the Jacksonville Indians, were named in the top 15.
Marshall (99) checked in at No. 7, with Texarkana Texas High (88) in at No. 9.
Finishing in 10th place was Whitehouse (61) and Pine Tree (33) took the 14th position.
Moving to the Class 3A, 2A, TAPPS poll, the voting was much closer, with five teams receiving at least one first place nod.
Malakoff nabbed four first place votes and 185 to edge out Daingerfield, who had three first place votes and 180 points.
Gladewater was third after picking up five top slot votes and 172 points.
In fourth place was San Augustine, with 149 points, followed by Omaha Paul Pewitt with 132 points and a lone first place vote.
The Diboll Lumberjacks received the remaining first place choice and came in seventh place with 101 points.
Alto (91) took the eighth spot.
Those voting included Jack Stallard, Hayden Henry and George Whitley from the Longview News-Journal; Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden from the Tyler Morning Telegraph, J. Scott Russell (Panola Watchman), Nathan Hague (Marshall News Messenger), Mitch Lucas (Kilgore News-Herald), John Krueger (Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel), Josh Havard (Lufkin Daily News). Jay Neal (Jacksonville Progress) Juwan Lee (Palestine Herald-Press), Reagan Roy (CBS-19) and Harlon the Sports Guy from the Friday Night Football Scoreboard Show.
Class 6A/5A/4A poll
1-Longview (9) (first place votes) 204 (points)
2-Carthage (5) 192
3-Pleasant Grove 174
4-Lufkin 173
5-Gilmer 136
6-John Tyler 121
7-Marshall 99
8-Tyler Lee 93
9-Texarkana Texas High 88
10-Whitehouse 61
11-Lindale 60
12-Kilgore 55
13-Henderson 50
14-Pine Tree 33
15-Van 32
Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll
1-Malakoff (4) 185
2-Daingerfield (3) 180
3-Gladewater (5) 172
4-San Augustine 149
5-Paul Pewitt (1) 132
6-Atlanta 119
7-Diboll (1) 101
8-Alto 91
9-Hughes Springs 65
10-West Rusk 59
11-Waskom 55
12-Newton 44
13-Grapeland 42
14-Tenaha 38
15-Jefferson 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.