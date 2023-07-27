The preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll was released Thursday, with Longview commanding the top spot in the Class 6A/5A/4A poll and Timpson sitting atop the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS rankings.
Longview snatched 11 of 15 first place votes to tally 220 points.
Defending Class 4A, Division II state champion Carthage garnered four first place nods and chalked up 198 points, with Chapel Hill’s Bulldogs tallying 189 points to come in third place.
Longview went 14-1 last season while Carthage posted a 16-0 record and Chapel Hill wrapped up with a 12-3 worksheet.
Gilmer (167), Pleasant Grove (166) and Texas High (132) are just outside the top three.
In seventh place was Kilgore with 120 points, followed by Whitehouse (104), Lindale (103) and Lufkin (80).
Rounding out the big school poll was Center (69) in 11th place, followed by Marshall (48), Tyler Legacy (37), Hallsville (33) and Caddo Mills (32).
Eight schools received votes. That list included: Van (30), Tyler (26), Liberty Eylau (15), Sulphur Springs (8), Brownsboro (6), Pine Tree (6), Palestine (4) and Rusk (1).
In the small school ranking, Timpson, with 14 first place votes and 223 points, finished in front of second place Malakoff (194), Daingerfield (1, 171), Winnsboro (118) and Beckville (148).
The second five was comprised of West Rusk (118), Mount Vernon (112), Harmony (102), Carlisle (92) and Lovelady (71).
Jefferson checked in at No. 11 with 52 points followed by Corrigan-Camden (47), Joaquin (46), Tatum (40) and Grace Community School (28).
The Yellowjackets of Alto (26) just missed the top 15.
Other schools receiving votes were: Diboll (25), Cayuga (23), Cooper (22), Edgewood (21), Garrison (17), Hooks (17), Troup (11), Tenaha (8), Brook Hill (7), Frankston (6), DeKalb (5), Simms-Bowie (5), Grand Saline (3), Elysian Fields (2) and Harleton (1).
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Bryce Brauneisen and Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writers Joe Hale and John Krueger, Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show and Bret Swinney of the Northeast Texas Sports Network/NETSN.
