Lopez scores twice in Jacksonville's 4-1 win over Marshall

Juan Lopez scored a pair of goals on Friday to help send Jacksonville to a 4-1 win over Marshall in the Jacksonville Showcase.
The Jacksonville offense has opened the season by scoring a flurry — nine, to be exact — of goals with several Tribesmen cracking the scoring column, which is something that will always make a coach happy.
“This season we have a number of kids who want to shoot the ball and that have the ability to score,” Jacksonville head boys soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said. “That's a big change from last year where we just had only one guy that liked to shoot.”
Jacksonville (2-0) never trailed in the match against the Mavericks (0-2).
A Chris Cardenas penalty kick at 21:27 of the first half ended up being the game winning goal for the Tribe.
Jacksonville got on the board first when Armando Lara punched the ball into the side of the net from 10 yards out, right to left, at the 35:08 mark of the opening period.
The Mavs evened things up after a Marshall player scored off a header of a corner kick, which came with 24:01 to go in the first.
That was the only blemish on Tribe keeper Davy Smith's sheet. Smith made six saves in the match.
After taking a 2-1 lead at the break, Lopez added a pair of insurance goals for the Tribe in the final half.
Lopez' first score was from 23 yards out and came with 9:02 left to play. He added another goal at the 5:35 juncture to cap things off.
The Tribe had 13 shots on goal to Marshall's eight. Six of the Mavs' shots on goal came in the first half as the Jacksonville defense was much more formidable in the final period.
“Overall, I feel like we got a great effort from our kids today,” Jaramillo said. “We had some kids out with injuries that forced us to play some guys in places that they were not familiar with, but they responded well and that was good to see.”
Jacksonville's final game in the classic will take place at 8 a.m. on Saturday. The match was originally scheduled for a 9 a.m. start, but has been moved up in an effort to beat the rain that is in the forecast.
