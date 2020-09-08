Lots of movement in latest #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll; Rusk just misses

Some team moved up, others dropped a few notches, while others fell out of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 poll completely.
One thing remained the same, however, the Carthage Bulldogs (1-0), despite having an open date last week, remained at No. 1, garnering all-15 first place votes from a panel of the working media from all across East Texas.
Gilmer (2-0) moved up to spot to No. 2, while Pleasant Grove (1-1) slipped from No. 2 to No. 3.
Class 3A Malakoff moved up two places to No. 4, with Lindale dropping from No. 4 to No. 5.
A couple of 1-1 teams, Gladewater and Henderson, are No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.
The Bulldogs from Chapel Hill (2-0) made their lofty debut at No. 8 and Tatum (2-0), who was not ranked a week ago, checked in at No. 10.
Rusk (2-0), with 32 points trailed No. 15 Waskom (1-0) by six points and just missed cracking the top 15.
Other area teams Bullard and Troup did not receive any points on the scribe's ballots' this week after both suffered losses at home on Friday.
Rank School (No. 1 votes) Points Record Last Wk.
1 Carthage 15 225 1-0 1
2 Gilmer 206 2-0 3
3 Pleasant Grove 199 1-1 2
4 Malakoff 170 1-1 6
5 Lindale 150 1-1 4
6 Gladewater 114 1-1 9
7 Henderson 105 1-1 7
8 Chapel Hill 80 2-0 NR
9 Daingerfield 77 1-1 5
10 Tatum 76 2-0 NR
11 Kilgore 60 1-1 13
12 San Augustine 53 0-0 10
T13 Van 47 1-1 8
T13 Paul Pewitt 47 1-1 14
15 Waskom 38 1-0 12
Best of the Rest: Rusk (32), Sabine (31), Elysian Fields (24)
