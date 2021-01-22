LSU Eunice surges past Lady Jaguars in 4th quarter to win 65-54

LSU Eunice took advantage of Jacksonville College's short bench to wear down the Lady Jaguars in the fourth quarter and earn a 65-54 win in what was the season opener for both outfits.
JC dressed out just seven women on Friday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse, with two players being unavailable due to injuries, and two sidelined (coach's decision).
The Lady Jags led 43-40 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bengals took the lead for good with 7:44 to in the period when Alona Washington drained a deuce that gave the ladies from Acadiana a 48-46 lead. Washington was the game's top scorer, firing in 28 points, with 23 of of those coming in the second half.
Included in her body of work was four shots from beyond the arc.
LSUE won the fourth frame, 25-11, as JC suffered through a cold shooting stretch late.
JC charged out of the gates in fine form by claiming a 6-0 advantage and a 14-7 lead after one quarter of action.
Feisty-freshman Kemara Hyson (San Antonio, Roosevelt High School) paced the Lady Jag offensive effort by knocking in 20 points, which included two 3-pointers.
Standing just 5-feet tall, freshman Britney Gonzalez (Irving, Nimitz High School) finished with 14 points. She canned four buckets from long range.
Ouachita Baptist University-transfer Rylee Lavender, who is from Brock, Texas, added 11 points. She made two shots from 3-point range and proved to be a scrappy player on both ends of the floor.
JC's next action will come at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday when Texas Christian College is set to visit.
