Lucien's walk-off double vaults Rusk to win over Atlanta

RUSK — Brennen Lucien laced a 2-out walk-off double that scored Corban Renfroe from third base and Bryce Leonard from second to give Rusk a thrilling 3-1 win over Atlanta on Thursday afternoon in the Herman Odom Winter Classic.
Rusk scored a run in the bottom of the fifth before the Rabbits came back to tie things up in the top of the sixth.
The Eagles moved to 8-4 with the win.
Lucien (2 hit, 2 RBI) and Leonard (2 hits, 1 RBI) led Rusk at the plate.
Rusk had seven hits in the game compared to the Rabbits' four.
The Eagles also profited from a stellar pitching performance by Mason Cirkel. Cirkel earned the complete game win after giving up an unearned run on four hits and striking out one.
Kacie Wood's double was Atlanta's only extra base hit in the game.
Wood was also the losing pitcher, as he worked the final 1.1 innings in relief.
