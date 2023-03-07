Lufkin run rules Jacksonville at Fightin' Maiden Field

It was a rocky night for the Jacksonville Maiden pitching staff on Tuesday at Fightin' Maiden Field and Lufkin took advantage of the situation by claiming a 16-4 run rule (5 innings) victory over the Maidens.
With Lufkin (7-7) ahead 3-0 after batting in the first inning, Jacksonville (9-8-1) answered by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the first segment.
Hannah Gonzalez drew a one-out walk to get things started for the Maidens. Jasmine Gallegos stepped into the box and laced a single, with Lakyn Robinson and Devonny Ray following with doubles. Robinson, who went 3-3 at the plate for the Maidens, drove in a pair of runs in the frame while Ray had one RBI.
Lady Panther pitcher Mia Harper buckled down after the first inning and gave up only on e run the rest of the way.
A Gallegos double into the gap in left center drove Payton Johnson in to score in the bottom of the fifth for Jacksonville. Johnson got aboard on a lead-off base on balls.
Gallegos went 2-3 at the dish and drove in a run.
Gonzalez, who started in the circle for the Maidens and Gallegos, who entered the game with one out in the third inning combined to allowed a total of 14 hits while striking out six and walking a half dozen Lady Panthers. Both had control issues.
Leading 8-3 after three complete, Lufkin sealed the deal in the top of the fourth by plating six runners.
Marlie McClendon went 4-4 with two doubles to guide Lufkin at the plate.
Harper pitched a complete game and was the winning pitcher for the Lady Panthers.
Jacksonville's next game will take place at 6:30 p.m. on March 15 when Nacogdoches comes to town.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.