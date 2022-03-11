Lufkin stops Maidens on penalty kicks

Lufkin's Lady Pack scored a 3-1 win on penalty kicks over Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for both clubs on Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville, the District 16-5A champion for the second-straight season, will take a 13-3-3 record into the playoff, which will get under way the week of March 21. The Maidens finish 8-0-2 in conference play.
Lufkin ends up 9-12-2, 6-2-2. The Lady Pack have also qualified for post season play.
Rachel Bonnin of Lufkin shot first in the penalty kick round, and Bonnin hit a laser that made it into the top corner of the net, giving the Lady Pack a 1-0 lead.
McCullough then had her turn for the Maidens. She launched a shot that ended up being just over the cross bar.
Lufkin moved ahead, 2-0, following a successful shot by Itzel Castellanos.
The Lady Pack keeper then made a solid two-handed save on a shot of the foot of Elizabeth Rico.
In the subsequent round, Julianna Dublin made a nice save on a ball struck by Jomaira Nolazco.
Alexa Medellin booted the ball past the Lufkin keeper, cutting the Lady pack advantage to 2-1.
Maury Spore followed and was able to get the ball past Dublin, which extended Lufkin's lead to 3-1.
Landry Harmel's shot sailed above the south goal, which resulted in a Lady Pack win.
Lufkin struck first when Perla Aiday scored from about 35 yards out, right side, with 24:05 left in the first half.
There was no further scoring until Jacksonville-freshman Jewel McCullough hit a tap-in for an equalizer from 5-yards out with 4:21 left in the final half.
Lufkin came out aggressive on the attack on the 36-degree evening, and had 10 more shots on goal than the Maidens were able to muster up.
Dublin, one of the Jacksonville seniors that were recognized during a pre-match ceremony on the field, stayed busy and came up with 13 saves.
The Maidens will take on the fourth place team out of District 15-5A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.
Although, District 15-5A will not complete its regular season until Tuesday, it appears Jacksonville's first round opponent will be either Mount Pleasant or Texas High.
