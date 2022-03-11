Lufkin stops Maidens on penalty kicks

Erika Garcia, left, of Jacksonville defends against Lufkin's Rachel Bonnin, right, during a District 16-5A match that was played at the Historic Tomato Bowl on Friday night. Garcia was one of the Maiden seniors who were honored on Senior Night. Lufkin downed Jacksonville, 3-1, on penalty kicks.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

 Lufkin's Lady Pack scored a 3-1 win on penalty kicks over Jacksonville in the regular-season finale for both clubs on Friday evening at the Historic Tomato Bowl.

Jacksonville, the District 16-5A champion for the second-straight season, will take a 13-3-3 record into the playoff, which will get under way the week of March 21. The Maidens finish 8-0-2 in conference play.

Lufkin ends up 9-12-2, 6-2-2. The Lady Pack have also qualified for post season play.

Rachel Bonnin of Lufkin shot first in the penalty kick round, and Bonnin hit a laser that made it into the top corner of the net, giving the Lady Pack a 1-0 lead.

McCullough then had her turn for the Maidens. She launched a shot that ended up being just over the cross bar.

Lufkin moved ahead, 2-0, following a successful shot by Itzel Castellanos.

The Lady Pack keeper then made a solid two-handed save on a shot of the foot of Elizabeth Rico.

In the subsequent round, Julianna Dublin made a nice save on a ball struck by Jomaira Nolazco.

Alexa Medellin booted the ball past the Lufkin keeper, cutting the Lady pack advantage to 2-1.

Maury Spore followed and was able to get the ball past Dublin, which extended Lufkin's lead to 3-1.

Landry Harmel's shot sailed above the south goal, which resulted in a Lady Pack win.

Lufkin struck first when Perla Aiday scored from about 35 yards out, right side, with 24:05 left in the first half.

There was no further scoring until Jacksonville-freshman Jewel McCullough hit a tap-in for an equalizer from 5-yards out with 4:21 left in the final half.

Lufkin came out aggressive on the attack on the 36-degree evening, and had 10 more shots on goal than the Maidens were able to muster up.

Dublin, one of the Jacksonville seniors that were recognized during a pre-match ceremony on the field, stayed busy and came up with 13 saves.

The Maidens will take on the fourth place team out of District 15-5A in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

Although, District 15-5A will not complete its regular season until Tuesday, it appears Jacksonville's first round opponent will be either Mount Pleasant or Texas High.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you