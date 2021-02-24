Lufkin tops Maidens in shootout

The Jacksonville Soccer Maidens seem to bring out the best in the Lufkin Lady Panthers.
Lufkin scored with :47 left in regulation to tie the match, 1-1, and then went on to out duel the Maidens in the shootout, 3-0, on Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville defeated the Lady Panthers, 1-0, in Lufkin when the two clubs faced off earlier this season.
After a scoreless first half, Baleria Balderas sent the ball past Lufkin keeper, Mia Lila, from about 10 yards out, beating Lila to her left side, to put Jacksonville in front, 1-0, with 16:05 left in regulation.
A shot by Skyla Valdez with 47 ticks showing on the clock found its way into the net when Maiden keeper Lesly Munoz came out to play the ball, opening the door for Valdez to arc the ball over Munoz' head into the side of the net.
That was the lone blemish on Munoz' record on Tuesday, as the senior keeper made six saves in the match.
In the shootout, Lufkin's first-three shooters were able to score, while Jacksonville's Taylor Gutierrez, Kylee Carroll and Victoria Villanueva were not able to get the ball past Lila, who made seven saves in the fray.
Jacksonville will take a 10-1-2, 3-0-1 record into a 6p.m. home match against Nacogdoches on Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers are now 2-10-1, 1-2-1.
