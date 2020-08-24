Lumberjacks' fall football schedule taking shape

NACOGDOCHES — The Stephen F. Austin State University football team now has five games on the docket for the fall, with the hopes of more to come soon.
Highlighting things for the Lumberjacks is an Oct. 3 home date against West Texas A&M. This will be the first meeting between the two institutions in 23 years.
The Buffaloes compete at the NCAA Division II level and are members of the Lone Star Conference.
SFA will open the season on Sept. 5 by taking on Texas El Paso at the Sun Bowl.
On Sept. 19, the 'Jacks will journey to San Antonio to play University Texas San Antonio's Roadrunners.
The following week a matchup against SMU will take place in Dallas.
At this time, the Lumberjacks' season is set to end with a Nov. 7 road date with Eastern Kentucky.
The Southland Conference, of which SFA is a member of, decided to play a conference only schedule in the spring due to COVID-19, but left the door open for schools to play in a non-conference manner in the fall, which the Lumberjacks elected to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.