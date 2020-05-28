Luna, Gutherie, Carpenter, Strickland win CR Senior Scramble

The team consisting of Paul Luna, Gary Gutherie, Cyndi Carpenter and Dennis Strickland came in at 11-under-par to win this week's Senior Scramble, which was held Tuesday at the Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Finishing in second place at 9-under-par was Wayne McHenry, Sedric Franklin, Charles Cates and Rodney Wofford.
In the Closet to the Hole competitions, the winners were: Cyndi Carpenter (Hole #2), Rodney Wofford (Hole #5), Charles Cates (Hole #8) and Sedric Franklin (Hole #15).
