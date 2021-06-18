TROUP — Many words have been used to describe Troup's Lindsay Davis' top shelf pitching skills, with “all-star” probably being included in the mix.
With the release Thursday of the Texas Girls Coaches Association (TGCA) all-star teams, Davis, who has verbally committed to McNeese State University (NCAA, Division I), officially became an all-star.
She was picked as a member of the Class 3A-1A Red All-Star team.
Davis, who is coached by Sam Weeks at Troup, posted a 23-5 record this past season and ended the season with a 0.46 earned run average. She pitched 152.2 innings and struck out 358 opposing batters, which she held to an 0.80 batting average.
Davis was voted the District 16-3A Most Valuable Player this year.
TGCA selects 28 All-Stars from conference 1-2-3A and 28 All-Stars from conference 4-5A. These athletes are selected by the TGCA Softball Committee, which is composed of softball member coaches of the association, at their annual meeting. Selections are made from nominations submitted by member coaches. Athletes must be juniors to be selected.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.