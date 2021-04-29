Lynn's timely hits lead Lady Eagles to victory in Game 1 of playoff series

CHINA SPRING — Timely hitting by Callie Lynn, and a strong performance in the circle from Marissa Perry, resulted in Rusk taking a 4-1 win over China Spring in Game 1 of a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III bi-district series on Wednesday night in China Spring.
Game 2 and Game 3, if needed, will be played in Rusk beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday.
The Lady Eagles (18-13) jumped on the Cougars (14-12) in the first inning by scoring two runs.
Isabel Torres led off the inning with a single to left field, followed by Abbie Pepin drawing a walk. With two outs, Lynn clubbed a single up-the-middle that scored Torres and Pepin, with Lynn advancing to second on the throw to the plate.
In the fourth inning, Lynn led off with a base hit and eventually came around to score when the China Spring first baseman made an error on a two-out pitch hit by Miranda Morin.
Leading 3-1, Rusk tacked on an insurance run in the top of the sixth when Sarah Boudreaux's single scored Faith Long from third base — Long stroked a triple to get aboard earlier in the inning.
Lynn and Torres each finished with two hits in the game.
Kenzie Norton doubled for the Lady Eagles.
Perry pitched a complete game and gave up one run (earned) on four hits. She walked one and struck out one to gain the win in the circle.
