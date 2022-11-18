Macy Chenevert Memorial Tournament: Maidens get a late run to stop Lady Broncos

TYLER – Jacksonville manufactured a 7-1 run over the final 2:11 of the game to stop League City-Bay Area Christian, 43-37, on Friday afternoon in the 18th Annual Macy Chenevert Memorial Classic, which is being held at T.K. Gorman High School in Tyler.
Kaylee Boyd drained 3-of-4 free throws in the last 131 seconds and Chaznil Scott and Trunijah Butler added a deuce apiece down the stretch to enable the Maidens to pull out the win.
Jacksonville topped Kilgore Thursday evening in its first action of the tournament and now stands 4-2.
The Maidens played well in the first and fourth periods where they combined to outscore the Lady Broncos, 29-17.
“When we were able to press effectively good things happened,” Jacksonville head girl’s basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “We were able to force them in to some turnovers and then go down the floor and score. That was our game plan.”
Bay Area Christian turned the ball over 11 times in the first half, which had a big part to play in the Maidens owning a 23-15 lead at halftime.
The Lady Broncos had plenty of fight left in them. They came out in the third quarter and got their inside game going while going in to a zone defense that worked effectively as the Lady Broncos managed to knot things up, 27-27, going into the fourth period of play.
Bay Area Christian's biggest lead of the afternoon was two points while Jacksonville led by as many as eight points, 21-13, following a pair of free throws by Kiah Cox that came with 3:35 to go in the second quarter.
Cox a sophomore guard, led Jacksonville in scoring with 11 points.
Trunijah Butler popped in nine, Chaznil Scott pitched in seven and Boyd added six.
Scott and Boyd led the Maidens in rebounding, by hauling in eight and seven caroms, respectively.
Andrea Donnell registered six boards for the winning club.
The tournament is scheduled to wrap up on Saturday.
