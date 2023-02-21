Madisonville defeats Jacksonville 58-22 in regional quarterfinals

HUDSON - For the third time this season Madisonville has knocked off Jacksonville on the hardwood.
The latest Lady Mustang win came on Tuesday evening at Hornet Gym at Hudson High School where Madisonville handed Jacksonville a 58-22 loss in a Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal contest.
Madisonville (33-4) finished in first place in the District 18-4A standings while the Maidens (26-11) were the fourth place team from the circuit.
The Lady Mustangs advance to play Waco Connally, who downed Salado, 52-49, in its regional quarterfinal on Tuesday, in the regional tournament on Friday night at Bryan High School.
