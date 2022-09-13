Maiden and Tribe XC teams win first place at East Texas Invitational

NEW SUMMERFIELD - Cross country squads from Jacksonville High School came in first place in the varsity girls and varsity boys divisions of the East Texas Invitational, which was hosted by New Summerfield High School on Saturday morning.
It was the second team championship for the Maidens and the Indians in as many weeks.
Emily Martinez crossed the finish line first in the girls race. She was timed in 12:53.
Other top-10 finishers for the Maidens included 5. Jewel McCullough (13:42), 8. Sophia Hernandez (14:05) and 10. Diana Garcia (14:13).
Aly Toledo finished in 17th place, posting a time of 15:13 and Darianna Guerrero came in 18th, completing the course in 15:17.
Other Maidens that took part in the run and their respective placings were: Arely Romero (26th), Evelyne Lara (27th), Victoria Villanueva (39th) and Alivia Gary (40th).
Jacksonville gave a dominating performance in the varsity boys segment where Angel Luna took first place, Sebastion Juarez ran second and Jacinto Flores came in third.
A little bit farther back was JD Salazar (6th), Cole Killingsworth (7th) and Chris Gallegos (9th).
In the junior varsity boys division, the Tribe ended up in second place in the team standings.
Top performances were recorded by Ishmael Lopez (6th), Oscar Escareno (7th) and Nick Valdez (8th).
