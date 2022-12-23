The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden basketball team has been working hard both in the gym and in the classroom this fall.
Head coach Sharae Schmitt's ladies enter the Christmas break with a solid 14-5 record, which includes winning first place at the Gilmer Tournament earlier this month.
Academically, the Maiden team has a collective grade point average of 3.5. Three members of the team achieved a 4.0 GPA, with one Maiden missing a 4.0 by just one point, according to Schmitt, who is in her first season as head coach of the Jacksonville girl's basketball squad.
Following Christmas, the Maidens are scheduled to return to action at 1:30 p.m. on Wed. when they play Irving High School in the first round of the Dallas Independent School District Coco-Cola Classic.
The tournament is scheduled to wrap up on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.