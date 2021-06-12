The Jacksonville High School Girls basketball Camp will take place on Monday and run through THursday at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Girls entering grades 1-5 in the fall will meet from 8:30-11:30 a.m. each day, while those in grades 6-9 will receive instruction from 1:00-3:30 p.m.
The registration fee is $35 per person, which includes individual awards and an official camp t-shirt.
There are still openings available, and sign ups will be accepted on the first day of camp.
This year's camp will focus on “Skills and Drills”, with an emphasis on the fundamentals of basketball.
For more information contact Lynn Nabi, Camp Director at (903) 921-2324 or at lynnnabi@gmail.com.
