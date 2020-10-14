Maiden Basketball ranked with region's best by THSGBB

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden basketball team is ranked No. 9 in the region (Class 5A-II) in the Texas High School Girl's Basketball preseason poll.
Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said that while it is an honor to be included among the top teams in the region, he is concerned about heavy losses due to graduation.
“Right now we are just trying to survive,” he said.
Nabi said the majority of his team are involved in volleyball and will not be available for practice until volleyball season concludes on Nov. 13.
The Maidens' key returnee is senior Grace Abercrombie, who is committed to the College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I).
The top five teams in the region are Frisco Liberty, Midlothian, Frisco memorial, Red Oak and Frisco Lone Star.
Jacksonville is the only team in East Texas that is ranked.
The Maidens' district rivals for the next two seasons will be Huntsville, Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Tyler High and Whitehouse.
