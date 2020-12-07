Maiden basketball team cancels 4 games due to COVID-19

COVID-19 protocols affecting the Jacksonville High School varsity and junior varsity girl's basketball teams have forced the cancelation of a number of upcoming non-district games, according to Maiden head basketball coach Lynn Nabi.
Home games scheduled for Dec 8 (vs. Kilgore), Dec. 11 (vs. Palestine) and Dec. 15 (vs. Dallas-R.W. Goines Academy) will not be played.
A road game at Edgewood planned for Dec. 12 has also been axed.
The Jacksonville girls' next action is scheduled for Dec. 18 when the Maidens are scheduled to host Jasper.
