MAIDEN BASKETBALL: Tia Fuller named 18-4A Newcomer of the Year

The District 18-4A girls basketball coaches have named Jacksonville's Tia Fuller as the league's Newcomer of the Year.
Fuller, a freshman, did her part in helping the Maidens post a 26-11 record this past season; one in which the Maidens advanced all the way to the regional quarterfinals in the playoffs.
First team picks from Jacksonville included sophomore Kiah Cox and senior Andrea Donnell.
Three Maidens were voted onto the conference's second team.
That group was comprised of a trio of sophomores: Que Que Robertson, Kaylee Boyd and Trunijah Butler.
Earning honorable mention accolades were: Kristiana Huddleston, Brooke Hornbuckle and Ladasia Holman, all seniors.
Jacksonville is coached by Sharae Schmitt.
