Maiden coaches Batten, S. Schmitt to take on new roles

Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden coaches Brittney Batten and Sharae Schmitt are receiving new job title.
Batten has been named as the Jacksonville High School girl’s coordinator while Schmitt is now officially the head girl’s basketball coach at Jacksonville.
Both the girl’s coordinator and head girl’s basketball coach jobs were previously held by Lynn Nabi, who left Jacksonville last fall to take over as athletic director at Dallas College Richland.
Batten will continue to serve as the head softball coach and Schmitt will remain as the head girl’s track and field coach.
She was worked as head softball coach at Jacksonville since the 2016 season and has developed the Maidens into a perennial playoff participant while having a number of players move on to the collegiate level, including Jordyn Whitaker, who is a member of the University of Texas softball team.
Schmitt was named as the interim head girl’s basketball coach following Nabi’s departure last September.
“Both (Coach Schmitt) and her husband Cody did an outstanding job with the girls and made great strides with regards to the program by finishing with an overall record of 26-11 (5-5 in district) and securing the fourth playoff spot,” Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman said.
Schmitt seemed excited in the announcement and eager to continue what was started last season.
“It was like a breath of fresh air (to have the interim tag removed from the head coach title),” Schmitt said. “We have a great bunch of girls in the program and they were able to accomplish a lot last season and we hope to build on that and continue to move forward.”
Schmitt, a Jacksonville High School graduate, said the fact that she had previously served as the head girl’s basketball coach at Alto High School helped to prepare her for leading the Fightin’ Maidens last season.
