Maiden Cross Country keeps undefeated season alive

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden cross country team has raced in five meets this fall, and has won first place in the team standings on every occasion.
The squad's most recent outing came on Saturday at the Tyler Legacy Cross Country Invitational, which took place at the University of Texas Tyler.
The Jacksonville girls won first place with 37 points, finishing ahead of Rockwall (78), Lufkin (80) and three other schools.
Out of the 58 runners who competed, Jacksonville's Taylor Gutierrez was the first to cross the finish line. Gutierrez was clocked in 18:53.
Other Maidens that figured into Jacksonville's team points were Emily Martinez (3rd, 20:05), Reyna Munoz (7th, 20:34), Madison Soultanova (12th, 21:01), and Michelle Medellin (14th, 21:06).
Jacksonville's next action will come on Oct. 29 when the Maidens and Indians host the district meet. The varsity girls will lead off at 9 a.m., with the varsity boys running at 9:30 a.m.
A quad meet that was originally scheduled for Thursday in Jacksonville has been canceled, according to Tony Harris, Head Coach Jacksonville Maiden Cross Country.
VARSITY BOYS
Jacksonville tallied 159 points and came in seventh place, one spot ahead of New Summerfield, who had 176 points.
Lufkin won the team title with 44 points, Mount Pleasant collected 89 points and came in second place, with Rockwall (100) finishing in third place in the team standings.
Tyler Legacy's Nick Knight posted a winning time of 15:36 over the 5K layout.
Kevin Nava guided the Tribe to the finish line. Nava finished in 9th place, completing the course in 16:45.
Other Tribesmen that contributed to the team points total were Marco Hernandez (28th, 17:42), Angel Luna (35th, 18:06), Miguel Pinuelas (43rd, 18:24) and Jacinto Flores (44th, 18:27).
Ary Hernandez froze the timer on 16:50, which netted him a 10th place finish for the Hornets from New Summerfield.
Christian Castillo also had a nice effort, running a 17:33 and coming in 24th place.
The remaining Hornets that were a part of the team points total were: Ramiro Mendoza (42nd, 18:23), Marco Uribe (49th, 18:48) and Bryan Zavala (51st, 18:55).
