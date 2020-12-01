Maiden defense does a number on Kaufman in 27-point win

After having a week off for the Thanksgiving break, the Jacksonville Maidens were able to get back into the groove in an efficient manner on Tuesday night by ripping Kaufman, 59-32, at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jacksonville evened its record at 3-3 with the victory and will travel to Gilmer for a Saturday afternoon affair next.
The Jacksonville defense sparkled, especially in the first half when the Maidens held the Lady Lions (2-5) to eight points — after leading 12-2 after the opening frame, Jacksonville expanded its advantage to 32-8 at intermission.
Taking advantage of quite a few uncontested shots from beyond the arc, the Maidens' Grace Abercrombie was able to fire in a game-high 29 points, which included nine baskets from three-point range.
The Lady Lions regrouped at halftime and played much better in the third quarter where they outscored the home team, 14-7, which included closing the frame on an 8-2 run.
Kaufman managed to cut the Jacksonville lead to 39-22 going into the fourth period, but that was as close as the Lady Lions would get.
A corner trey by Abercrombie nine seconds into the fourth quarter was an indicator of things to come as the tall senior ended up draining four triples in the final period to salt away the win for her team.
Brooke Hornbuckle ended the night with eight points for Jacksonville, followed by La'Adriyan Roland with six and Kaniah Anderson who poured in five.
Three Lady Lions finished with seven points apiece.
