Maiden distance runners finish in third place in latest competition

LUFKIN — Jacksonville came in third place in the Varsity Girls division of the Lufkin Coke Classic cross country meet on Wednesday.
The race was the Maidens' final tune up before the district meet on Wed., Oct 14 — that event will also take place in Lufkin.
Taylor Gutierrez posted a time of 19:29 to take fourth place, which was the top finish for the Jacksonville girls.
Emily Martinez came in eighth place and was timed in 20:17 while Madison Soultanova checked in 11th, running a 20:43.
Alexia Davis (18th, 22:02) and Elizabeth Nava (29th, 22:56) completed the order of finish for the Maidens.
Michelle Medellin (33rd), Jewel McCullough (34th) and Janetzy Garcia (46th) also ran for team Jacksonville, but did not figure in the team points total.
The Maidens ended the day in fifth place in the team standings of the Junior Varsity Girls grouping.
Top performers for Jacksonville were Diana Garcia and Jocelyn Perez, who came in second and 10th place, respectively.
