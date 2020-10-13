Maiden distance runners win team title in Waxahachie

WAXAHACHIE — Jacksonville head cross country coach Tony Harris' plan of getting his highly accomplished group of distance specialists experience competing against some of the larger schools in the Metroplex had the same end result as what has been taking place in the meets that Jacksonville has run in East Texas — a team championship.
Jacksonville won first place in the Class 6A-5A Division of the Waxahachie Woodhouse XC Invitational, which was contested on Friday.
The Maidens tallied 21 points and defeated teams from Rockwall-Heath (54), Joshua (59) and Maypearl (97). Farther back was Red Oak, Arlington-Sam Houston and Arlington.
Taylor Gutierrez added another gold medal to her collection, after completing the course in 19:04.
She finished ahead of the runner-up, Jordan Brown (Rockwall-Heath) by 44 seconds.
Madison Soultanova ran a 21:03 and took fifth place, with Lesly Munoz (21:11) and Reyna Munoz (21:16), coming in sixth and seventh place, respectively.
Michelle Medellin was timed in 21:38, which put her in 10th place.
Other Jacksonville runners, along with their placing, included Alexia Davis (24th), Dayana Munoz (27th), Destiny Garcia (29th) and Emily Martinez (32nd).
The Maidens are continuing to prepare for the district meet, which will take place in Jacksonville on Oct. 29.
