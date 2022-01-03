Maiden freshman Cox named to Dallas Holiday Classic elite team

Kiah Cox, a freshman on the Jacksonville High School girl's basketball team was named to the Dallas ISD Holiday Classic's All-Tournament team this week.
The tournament annually features not only some of the top teams in the Metroplex, but from throughout the state of Texas as well.
Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi commented on how amazing it was to sit back and watch some of the Lone Star state's premier high school basketball talents compete against each other.
Cox has continued to improve and grow throughout the season, despite playing against some opponents with as much as three times the varsity experience.
