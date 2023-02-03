For the second time in as many evenings the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden soccer team disposed of a District 18-4A rival by an 11-0 score at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
Friday’s victim was the Hudson Lady Hornets. Jacksonville buried Palestine Westwood 11-0 on Thursday.
The Maidens ran their record to 10-1-1, 3-0 with the victory, while Hudson slipped to 4-6-0, 2-1.
Evelyn Lara chalked up a hat trick for the Maidens while Jizelle Castillo and Andrea Escareno tacked on two goals apiece.
Lara possibly had the quickest hat trick in Tomato Bowl history as she needed just 26:30 to achieve the feat.
The scoring onslaught started early for the home team. Victoria Villanueva scored from 15 yards out, left side, just 28 ticks into the match, giving the Maiden s a 1-0 lead.
Niney-three seconds later Lara rocketed a shot in for the Maidens, and from that point the rout was on.
Jewel McCullough registered a goal and Escareno powered the ball off the Lady Hornet keeper from 17 yards out giving Jacksonville a 4-0 advantage with 26:38 to go in the opening half.
After Lara knocked in a couple of close range shots to earn the hat trick, Jacksonville’s lead had grown to 6-0.
Freshman Lauren Wade drilled the ball past the Hudson keeper from straight way and from around 18 yards out at the 1:22 mark, which enabled the home team to go up 7-0 at the break.
With 27:00 to play, Escareno picked up her second goal of the evening on a shot that traveled 25 yards.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach substituted early and often giving everyone quite a bit of playing time.\
One of those reserves, Jizelle Castillo made a big impact by scoring twice in a span of 2:41 midwayin thee second half to give the Maidens a 10-0 lead with 22:55 showing on the clock.
The Maidens’ final goal came off of the foot of Danelly Ramirez. Ramirez scored on a mid-range stroke off of the right side with just under 17:00 left in the match.
McCown seemed satisfied in the fact that nine different Maidens scored at least one goal in the past two matches.
Three Maiden keepers – Emily Barrera, Adriana Munoz and Angie Lopez – combined on the clean sheet between the pipes.
McCown also recognized the stellar defensive play from Landry Harmel, team captain Alexa Medellin and Clara Guillen.
The Maidens amassed 35 shots on goal compared to Hudson’s three.
Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Crockett at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.