Maiden Soccer: Dublin, M. Medellin, Gutierrez named to Forney all-tourney team

Jacksonville starters in the Forney Tournament late last week were, bottom row from left, Erika Garcia, Victoria Villanueva, Julianna Dublin, Shania Hernandez and Taylor Gutierrez. Standing, from left, Elizabeth Rico, Alexa Medellin, Landry Harmel, Michelle Medellin, Jewel McCullough and Mya Morales. The Maidens are 4-2-1 on the year.