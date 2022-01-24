Maiden Soccer: Dublin, M. Medellin, Gutierrez named to Forney all-tourney team

FORNEY — Taking on a pair of teams from District 9-6A, the Jacksonville High School girls soccer team went 1-1 in the Forney Tournament late last week.
Jacksonville (4-2-1) garnered a 2-1 win over Rowlett and fell to Sachse, 2-0.
Named to the all-tournament team from Jacksonville were Julianne Dublin, senior goal keeper; Michelle Medellin, senior midfielder and senior forward Taylor Gutierrez.
The Maidens will face another arduous test in their home opener, which is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday against Longview (8-1-1) at the Historic Tomato Bowl. The Lady Lobos have won their last five matches.
Jacksonville 2, Rowlett 1
After Dublin collected a key save on a Rowlett penalty kick about 10 minutes into the match, Jacksonville seemed to feed off of that momentum and went on to post a 1-0 lead.
Gutierrez played a through ball to freshman Jewel McCullough, who launched a shot that was blocked, but Victoria Villanueva collected the rebound and drove the ball past the Rowlett keeper for the first score in the match.
Rowlett evened things up late in the first half when Dublin lost sight on a shot while looking into the sun.
The game-winning shot came off of the foot of Gutierrez. She received a pass from Medellin, despite being surrounded by two defenders and went on to split the pair and beat the Lady Eagle keeper in on-on-one fashion.
“When making our schedule, my plan was to get out of East Texas and push ourselves against unfamiliar team, “Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. “There was some uncertainty (at the start) going up against the (6-A) teams from the Metroplex.”
Sachse 2, Jacksonville 0
McCown indicated that his team didn't play poorly against Sachse, moreover it was a case of the Lady Mustangs playing better, especially in some critical situations.
Following a scoreless first half, Sachse was able to score its points off of a rebound and on a penalty kick.
“This tournament will be a defining moment for our season,” McCown said. “We saw some of the toughest competition we will face this year and (had) two very strong showings. We will be tested again this week going against Longview, one of the top teams in ETX, and The Woodlands-College Park (a 6A school from the Houston area) on Friday night.”
