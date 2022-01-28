Maiden Soccer gives a good effort in 2-0 loss to 6-A College Park

The Jacksonville High School girls soccer team stepped up in class on Friday night by hosting The Woodlands College Park out of District 13-6A.
The visiting Lady Cavaliers (6-5) came out on top on the scoreboard, but the Maidens (5-3-1) battled feverishly from start to finish, in playing in their fourth match of the season against a Class 6-A team.
“We don't have anything to be ashamed of,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. “College Park has 3,800 students and we were able to hang in there with them.
“When I made the schedule out for this season I scheduled as many 6-A teams as possible, in order to make us play at a higher level, to raise the bar higher than it already was, in order to make us better when the playoffs get here.”
The Lady Cavaliers scored first with 23:23 to play in the opening half when a College Park player lifted a well placed ball into the top corner of the net from about 25 yards out.
The final goal of the night came after 4:06 had expired in the second half.
A Lady Cavalier unleashed a shot from right to left from close range that made its way past Julianna Dublin, the Maiden goal keeper, and into the side of the net.
College Park had nine shots on goal compared to Jacksonville's seven, with Dublin coming up with six saves in the match.
The College Park defenders kept a tight lid on the middle of the pitch which kept the Jacksonville offense in check.
The Maidens did have a shot clang off the cross bar around the 15-minute mark of the second half, but that was as close as Jacksonville was able to get to scoring.
“They (College Park) are one of the top programs from the Houston area,” McCown said. “Their defense is very sound and they are a quality team that is well coached.”
Jacksonville's next match will be the district opener, which is slated to get under way at 7 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Whitehouse.
