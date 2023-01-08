Maiden Soccer opens season by going 3-0 in KIlgore Tournament

KILGORE - Sending seven first-time starters out to open the new campaign in the Kilgore Tournament late last week, Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown probably had a few butterflies in his stomach.
His team quickly calmed him down as Jacksonville knocked off Lufkin, 4-0, Kilgore, 4-0 and Sulphur Springs by a 2-1 margin, to start off 3-0.
"We have a lot of room to grow," McCown said. "But, a very promising first weekend of play."
Veteran Jewel McCullough scored four goals in the tournament and added an assist for the Maidens.
Another returnee, Victoria Villanueva, also contributed four goals to the Jacksonville cause while in Kilgore.
Newcomer Lauren Wade punched the ball into to the net twice as well as providing her team with three assists.
Itzel Arrendondo and Jizelle Castillo picked up assists.
Defensively, McCown said Landry Harmel gave her team rock-solid play on the back line while Alexa Medellin did a nice job as defensive midfielder.
Jacksonville will face face Pine Tree at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the Pine Tree Tournament, which is scheduled to run through Saturday.
Junior Varsity-In the JV division of the Kilgore Tournament, the Maidens tied Price-Carlisle, 3-3, and played Sulphur Springs to a 2-2 draw.
