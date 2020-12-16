Maiden Soccer Preview: Coach McCown says team strength is its depth

In many cases when a coach loses a large number of student athletes to graduation it is a call for singing the blues.
Jacksonville had eight three-year starters walk down the graduation aisle last spring, but Fightin' Maiden head soccer coach Colten McCown is upbeat and optimistic as his club is preparing for the regular season opener on Jan. 7, 2021 (versus Bryan Rudder in the Palestine Tournament).
“It will be tough to replace (those that graduated), but luckily, we have a strong-YOUNG core group,” McCown said. “We only have three seniors in the program this year, so we will continue to grow a strong program moving forward.
“Our strength will be in our depth. I have about 20 girls (five of them freshmen) that I plan on giving varsity minutes to this year.”
McCown identified veterans Lesly Munoz (senior) and juniors Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin as the Maidens' players of impact heading into the new season.
“This is Lesly's time to shine,as she has been waiting patiently to take charge in the goal,” McCown said. “Taylor is our motor that keeps us r5unning and Michelle will have the opposing defenses focusing on her to (try) to keep her from scoring goals.”
McCown also expects seniors Baleria Balderas and Angie Romero to make special contributions this season.
“I expect Baleria's goal count to go up this year,” McCown said, “We will be putting her in more goal scoring opportunities.
“Angie is the vocal leader of our defense.”
As for the Maidens' new district, McCown said it is a tough one, from top to bottom.
“The top three teams last year were Lufkin, Whitehouse and Jacksonville when the quarantine struck. All of those teams are in the new district, so nothing has really changed,” he said. “You can never sleep on Tyler High or Nacogdoches. They always have hard working players that are dangerous.”
Huntsville is the remaining member of District 16-5A. The Lady Hornets, who have just three seniors on their roster, finished 3-18 last year.
“Huntsville is the unknown,” McCown said. “I do not know what to expect from them.”
Jacksonville's first home match will take place on Jan. 16, 2021 when Spring Hill and Lindale come to town for a three-team Gameday.
The Maidens will journey to Lufkin on Feb. 5, 2021 to commence conference play.
