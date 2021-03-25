Maiden Soccer to open playoffs Friday at Tomato Bowl

It is playoff soccer time, once again, for the Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens and this year the team will have the luxury of playing at their home stadium — the Historic Tomato Bowl — in the bi-district round of the Class 5A, Region II state playoffs.
Jacksonville's bi-district opponent is the Pine Tree Lady Pirates. The Maidens (16-2-2) and the Lady Pirates (11-7-2) will play at 6 p.m. Friday evening, with the winner advancing to take on either Forney or Cleburne early next week in the Area round.
The Maidens, who are coached by Colton McCown, are the unbeaten District 16-5A champions. Pine Tree went 6-6 in District 15-5A, and is the fourth-place team out of the league.
Jacksonville and Pine Tree met in the regular season when the Maidens edged the Lady Pirates, 1-0, on Jan. 19 in Jacksonville.
In that match, senior Baleria Balderas scored the only goal of the day on a Taylor Gutierrez assist.
Balderas joins Lesly Munoz and Angie Romero as the Maidens' only seniors.
Pine Tree features seven seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.