Maiden Soccer to play at home Sat. and Tue.

The Jacksonville Maiden soccer team will be playing at home for the first time this season on Saturday morning.
Jacksonville (3-1-1), fresh off a second place finish at the Palestine Tournament last weekend, will host Spring Hill at 10 a.m. (varsity only) at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
On Tuesday, the Maidens will test Pine Tree at 6 p.m. in Jacksonville. There will only be a varsity match on Tuesday, as Pine Tree is unable to field a junior varsity team at this time.
