Maiden Soccer wins championship in Palestine Tournament

PALESTINE — Jacksonville Maiden Soccer opened the 2022 campaign by winning the championship of the Palestine Tournament over the weekend.
Jacksonville (3-0-1) was poised to play in the championship match on Saturday, but the contest was scrubbed due to the weather. Jacksonville was declared the tournament champion based on points.
The Maidens tied Henderson, 1-1, and knocked off Lufkin Hudson (5-0), Athens (3-1) and Corsicana (4-1).
Seniors Taylor Gutierrez and Michelle Medellin fueled the Maidens offensively. Gutierrez scored four goals and made a couple of assists in Palestine, while Medellin scored a pair of goals to go along with three assists.
Freshman Jewel McCullough proved to be up for the challenge of varsity soccer by scoring a goal and making two assists.
Other key contributors for the Colten McCown-coached Maidens were: Evelyn Lara (a goal and an assist) and Victoria Villanueva, Mya Morales, Sanzy Hausmann and Andrea Escareño, who each scored one goal in the tournament.
Elizabeth Rico had an assist for the Maidens.
Jacksonville will open up play in the Pine Tree Invitational by taking on the host Lady Pirates at noon on Thur. at Pine Tree Stadium. The tourney is scheduled to run through Saturday.
