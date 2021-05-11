Maiden Softball-ex Mosley graduates magna cum laude from TJC

TYLER — Fans of Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball will remember Sierra “SiSi” Mosley, a 2019 graduate of Jacksonville High School, as a solid right fielder who had some pop in her bat.
Mosley can now be recognized for her outstanding academic achievements as well.
Mosley recently graduated from Tyler Junior College where she achieved magna cum laude status and was a Presidential Honors Graduate.
Mosley, a social work major, said TJC was just the beginning of her academic journey.
“I will be attending (Stephen F. Austin State University) in the fall, where I will continue in social work,” she said. “I also plan on completing my master's degree within 10 months of receiving my bachelor's degree.”
Mosley manages to stay grounded by working part time at Sister2Sister Cookies in Tyler.
