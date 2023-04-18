Maiden Softball nails down playoff berth by taking an 8-4 win over Lady Mustangs

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden softball team secured the final playoff spot out of District 18-4A on Tuesday night at Fightin' Maiden Field by defeating Madisonville, 8-4.
The Maidens will represent the league as its fourth place team and will take on either Gilmer or Spring Hill early next week in the bi-district round.
"After missing the playoffs last year, one of our goals as a team was to return to the playoffs," Jacksonville head softball coach Brittney Batten said. "It feels good to get back there."
Just as was the case in Friday's win over Palestine, it took the Maidens s a while to heat up at the plate, but once they did, the runs started to pour in.
"Earlier in the season it seemed to take us a while to wake up (at the plate)," Batten explained. "We got that worked out, but here lately we have been scoring a lot of runs late in the game. I knew (when the score was tied) that we would eventually get going at the plate, and thankfully our defense kept us in the game while we were waiting on the offense to come around."
With the game tied 2-2, Jacksonville (11-11-1, 5-5) erupted for five runs in the fifth inning, which proved to be too much for Madisonville (12-20, 3-7) to overcome; although the Lady Mustangs were able to score two runs in the top of the seventh to close the gap a bit.
Hannah Gonzales got things started for the Maidens by lacing a one-out triple deep into right field.
Jasmine Gallegos followed by reaching base after getting plucked by a pitch and Lakyn Robinson then drew a base on balls to load the bases for Jayden Smith, one of five Jacksonville seniors that were honored during pre-game Senior Night festivities.
Smith cracked a single down the left field line that turned out to be the game winning hit. Her hit plated Gonzales from third base and Gallegos from second. and moved Robinson to second base.
After Devonny Ray got abord on an i field error, Alyssa Justice, another Maiden senior belted a base hit in left field that drove in Robinson and Smith and advanced Ray to second. Ray eventually came around to score on two wild pitches.
Jacksonville scored twice in the first inning when a Gonzalez double drove in Claire Gill and a double by Smith moved Gonzales around to score. Gill, also a senior, led off the game with a base hit to right field and moved over to second on a wild pitch.
Gonzales went 2-3 with an RBI for Jacksonville while Smith had a 2-4 evening with three runs batted in.
"Jayden's single in the fifth was big for us," Batten said. "She has been making adjustments and has been working hard and it was good to see her efforts pay off."
Gallegos pitched a complete game for the Maidens and was the winning pitcher of record. She gave up two earned runs off of six hits (all singles), struck out 11 and walked two.
Grace Coleman went 2-3 for Madisonville.
NOTE: Other seniors honored on Tuesday included Emily Ortiz and Dixie Dowling.
