Maiden Softball romps over Nacogdoches, 17-4

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville churned out 19 hits on Tuesday in dismantling the Lady Dragons of Nacogdoches, 17-4.
Grace Abercrombie went 4-6 with an RBI to lead the Maidens.
Two Maidens, Riley Todd and Trinity Tyler had three hits apiece. Todd, a McLennan College signee, bashed a triple and a double and batted in three runs while Tyler had one RBI.
Other offensive standouts for the Maidens were: Claire Gill (2B, 1B, 3 RBI), Juliana Harwell (2B, 1B, 1 RBI), Asjiah Canady (2-1Bs, 2 RBI) and Jasmine Gallegos (2-1Bs).
Harwell and Gallegos combined on a four-hitter in the circle for Jacksonville.
Harwell, the starter, netted the win by holding the Lady Dragons to three hits in four innings of work. She gave up two earned runs, walked two and didn't strike anyone out.
Jacksonville (12-11, 7-2), who can finish no worse than second place in district, will wrap up the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday by hosting league-leading Huntsville.
The Lady Dragons saw their worksheet slip to 1-13, 1-7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.