Maiden Softball to open playoffs at home on Thursday

The Class 4A, Region III state playoffs will get under way at 6 p.m. on Thursday for the Jacksonville Maidens.
Jacksonville, the fourth place team out of District 18-4A, will host Spring Hill, the District 17-4A co-champions and No. 1 seed, in Game 1 of a best-of-3 series.
Game 2 will begin at 5 p.m. Friday and should a third game be needed, it will get under way 30 minutes after the end of Game 2.
Friday's game(s) will be played at Spring Hill High School in Longview.
The Lady Panthers prevailed over Gilmer in a playoff seeding game that was played on Tuesday night.
The Spring Hill-Jacksonville series winner will advance to the Area round and will meet up with Hamshire-Fannett or Vidor beginning late next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.