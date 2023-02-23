Maiden Softball wraps up Day 1 play in Lone Star Tournament with a win over Alba Golden

GRAND SALINE – It was a day of ups and downs, typical of an early-season tournament, on Thursday when the Jacksonville High School softball team opened play in the Lone Star Tournament with three games.
In the opener, the Maidens lost, 3-2, to Eustace, but had a runner on second base with one out when the game was called due to the tournament time limit.
In Jacksonville’s second game of the afternoon, it was all Malakoff, as the Lady Tigers defeated the Maidens, 9-0.
In the nightcap Jacksonville surpassed Alba Golden, 4-2.
Jacksonville is playing in the Grand Saline Bracket of the tourney.
After an off day on Friday, the Maidens will face host Grand Saline at 4 p.m. on Saturday and Harmony at 6:40 p.m.
Eustace 3, Jacksonville 2
After getting off to a slow start, Jacksonville found its groove and had the momentum when the time ran out.
Jacksonville plated its first run in the third inning. Devonny Ray led off by getting aboard on an in field error. Payton Johnson delivered a well-placed sacrifice bunt to move Ray in to scoring position. Ray ended up scoring on a hard-hit ball to the left side by Jasmine Gallegos that resulted in another Eustace miscue.
In the top half of the fourth frame, Jayden Smith led off with a base hit back up the middle. Smith than stole second base and with one out she came in to score when Ray drilled a pitch into the power ally if right that resulted in a double.
The game ended shortly afterwards.
“The main things is we just need to play,”Jacksonville head softball coach Brittney Batten said. “We had two games rain ed out last weekend in the Carthage Tournament, so we are trying to play catch up.”
Gallegos pitched for Jacksonville and got off to a slow start on the chilly afternoon as Eustace scored all of its runs in the first inning on three hits and three walks.
Credit Gallegos, however, for going down to the bullpen and working the kinks out between innings. She gave up just two hits the rest of the way.
Hannah Gonzalez had Jacksonville’s remaining hit.
Emma Bell went 2-2 with a double and was the winning pitcher for the Lady Bulldogs.
Malakoff 9, Jacksonville 0
Malakoff didn’t waste any time in take a commanding lead over the Maidens.
The Lady Tigers scored six times in the opening segment.
Gonzalez, the Jacksonville starter didn’t have her best stuff on Thursday and the Lady Tigers took advantage of that.
In two-thirds of an inning pitched, Gonzalez, a freshman, allowed six runs (one earned) on two hits and six base on balls. She also struck out one.
Gallegos ripped a double for the Maidens with Gill and Robinson clubbing base hits.
Jacksonville left six runners aboard.
The game went official after three and a half innings.
Jacksonville 4, Alba-Golden 2
The Maiden s sent two runners across the dish in the top of the fifth in forging out a 4-2 triumph over Alba Golden.
Jacksonville (3-4) had six hits to Alba Golden’s three.
Gallegos put “grip it and rip it” on display by going 3-3, with two doubles and a triple and three RBI to ignite the Maidens.
“Jasmine has been hitting the ball like she did in her sophomore year,” Batten said.
Ray clouted a triple and drove in a run while Gill belted a double and had an RBI.
Smith produced a single for Jacksonville.
Gallegos went the distance (4 innings) in the circle to earn the win for the Maiden s. She didn’t allow an earned run and gave up three hits.
Gallegos fanned eight Lady Panthers and didn’t walk a batter.
Jacksonville is now 3-4 on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.