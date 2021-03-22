MAIDEN STRONG: Jacksonville well represented at state powerlifting meet

CORPUS CHRISTI — Brittany Westbrook, a senior and junior Kristen Gonzalez made sure that Jacksonville High School was properly represented at the Texas High School Girls State Powerlifting Championships, held late last week at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.
Westbrook won fifth place in the 148-pound weight class, while Gonzalez came in eighth place in the 165-pound division.
Westbrook was the Region 3 champion in her weight segment and Gonzalez came in second at regionals.
At state Westbrook lifted a total of 755-pounds (260 squat/195 bench press/300 dead lift). According to her coach, Clifford Huddleston, her squat was a new personal record.
Gonzalez had lifts adding up to 720-pounds (285 squat/140 bench press/295 dead lift).
Huddleston said that he is excited by the fact that Gonzalez will be returning next year and is determined to medal in 2022.
Westbrook and Gonzalez were able to produce their accomplishments despite the fact that two of the regular season meets were canceled because of inclement weather and two more were nixed due to COVID-19 protocols.
