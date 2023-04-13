Maiden track and field standout signs with Jacksonville College

Jacksonville High School senior Jazmyne White has signed with Jacksonville College, where she is expected to compete in the 100 Meter Dash and in Long Jump.
The announcement was made earlier this week via the team's social media.
White, who is coached by Sharae Schmitt at Jacksonville, has been the leading points scorer for the Maidens throughout her high school career. A very versatile student-athlete, White usually participates in multiple running and multiple field events for the Maidens.
On Wednesday White won first place in Triple Jump at the District 18-4A Track and Field Championships in Madisonville while coming in third place in Long Jump.
The JC lady Jaguars are coached by Jacob Rowland.
