Maiden Track & Field places second at Wildcat Relays

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville trailed only Class 6A Tyler Legacy in the team standings of the (Whitehouse) Wildcat Relays, held late last week at Wildcat Stadium.
The Lady Raiders tallied 162 points to Jacksonville's 98.
Lindale (72) came in third place, with Bullard having 57 points and ending up in sixth place in the 10-team field.
In the varsity boys division, Bullard came in sixth place with 44 points. Jacksonville collected 14 points to take eighth.
Legacy (173.5) surpassed Lindale (108) to win the team title.
Varsity Girls Division-Jacksonville participants finishing in the top six
Long Jump- 1. Jazmyn White, 16'-8.5”; 6. Katelynn Hogg, 15'-1”
Triple Jump- 2. White, 35'-9.5”; 6. Hogg, 32'-5.5”
High Jump- 1. Grace Abercrombie, 5'-0”
Shot Put- 3. Alyssa Justice, 30-3.5”
Discus- 4. Kristen Gonzalez, 86'-7.75”
Pole Vault-4. Laci Floyd, 7'-0”
100M Dash- 1. White, 12.80; 2. Hogg, 12.81
200M Dash- 2. Hogg, 26.71
400M Dash- 5. Madison Soultanova, 1:08.73
800M Run- 5. Soultanova, 2:35.84
1600M Run- 6. Emily Martinez, 5:55.95
3200M Run- 2. Martinez, 12:44.31; 5. Alexia Davis, 13.13.38
4X100M Relay- 3. (Kevia Brown, Floyd, Tacarra Foreman, White), 51.17
4X200M Relay- 6. (Floyd, Foreman, Hogg, White), 1:55.39
Varsity Boys Division-Jacksonville participants finishing in the top six
400M Dash- 6. Cameron Conwell, 54.13
800M Run- 4. Cristobal Gallegos, 2:14.39
4X100M Relay- 5. (Patrick Clater, John Johnson, Kaleeb Clayton, Jermaine Taylor), 44.65
4X200M Relay- 5. (Cameron Robinson, Johnson,Clayton, Taylor), 1:34.66
