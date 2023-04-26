When the UIL, Class 4A, Region III Track and Field Championships get under way on Friday at Bullard's Panther Stadium, Jacksonville High School will be represented by the largest number of female student athletes it has qualified for regionals in 14 years.
Eight of the nine young women that earned a berth in the District 17/18 Area Championships last week, finished in the top four in their respective events to punch a ticket into the regional meet this week.
"I am excited for this group of ladies," Jacksonville head girls track and field coach Sharae Schmitt said. "This is the most that we have had qualify for regionals since 2009 when (Jacksonville) had over ten to compete at the regional level.
One of those that advanced to regionals 14 years ago was none other than Schmitt (nee Sanders).
Not one to toot her own horn, as the old saying goes, it is probably safe to say that Schmitt realized the potential that several of her student athletes had early on and has coached them up and kept them on a track that has led them to regionals.
Some of the top performers in the Area meet last week included Tia Fuller (first place, 200 Meter Dash) and the 4X200 Meter Relay team (Sa'Kiya Anderson, Fuller, Trunijah Butler, Jazmyne White), who also won the gold at the Area championships.
White finished in second place in Triple Jump, Long Jump and in the 100 Meter Dash; therefore her dance card will be full at regionals.
White will also be running on Jacksonville's 4X100 Meter Relay unit, which also includes KayLee Boyd, Butler and Anderson.
Another bronze medal winner, LaNajah Ticey (400 Meter Dash) will also be competing at the regional level.
One of the Maidens' experienced distance specialists, Emily Martinez, earned a spot at the regional extravaganza by coming in fourth place at regionals.
Saturday's running finals will begin at 3 p.m. with the 4X100 Meter Relay and will conclude with the running of the 4X400 Meter Relay. The girls will compete first, followed by the boys, in all events.
