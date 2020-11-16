The 2020 volleyball season came to a close for the Jacksonville Maidens on Friday afternoon at John Alexander Gymnasium where Huntsville claimed a 3-0 (25-11, 25-18, 25-13) victory over the home team.
Jacksonville ends the year with a 6-14, 1-9 record, but the future looks bright for the team, as only one Maiden, Angie Romero, will be lost to graduation.
Romero came up with four digs and a block in her final match as a Maiden.
“We appreciate Angie for all she as contributed to the development of the program,” Jacksonville head volleyball coach Corrie Snider said. “We are excited about the growth we saw in all our players through the season and are looking forward to the future of Jacksonville Fightin Maiden Volleyball.”
In Friday's match Kaniah Anderson had three kills and two digs while Tacarra Foreman added three blocks, two kills and two aces.
Ashley Freeney had a team-best 11 assists to go along with a kill, 12 digs and two aces.
Other players of impact for Jacksonville included Maegan Holliday (3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace), Kristen Gonzalez (15 digs), Ladaisha Holman (4 kills, 3 blocks), Claire Gill (6 digs) and Emily Ortiz (4 digs).
Snider said the 2020 season has been like no other, but the Maidens managed to battle through adversity and maintain a strong work ethic on the court.
“We had to overcome several unforeseen variables this season, but these girls stayed positive and worked hard daily.” she said.
